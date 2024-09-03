WWE RAW: Drew McIntyre Sends CM Punk To Hospital, Shatters Bracelet And Forces It Down His Throat; Video

Image: X

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk reached a dangerous new peak on the latest episode of RAW. The Scottish Psychopath unleashed a brutal assault on CM Punk, leaving fans in shock and concern for the veteran wrestler.

The incident happened when CM Punk was addressing the crowd and started talking about going after the world heavyweight title. He was attacked by a person in hoodie and iut turned out to be Drew McIntyre.The tension between the two had been brewing for weeks, but no one expected the level of violence that unfolded.

After the brutal assault, McIntyre snatched a bracelet from Punk’s wrist, snapping it in half. But the horror didn’t end therehe stuffed the broken beads into Punk’s mouth, a move as humiliating as it was painful.

With Punk still reeling from the attack, McIntyre delivered a devastating Claymore kick, leaving the veteran wrestler helpless and bleeding from the mouth. The scene was chaotic as medics rushed to Punk’s aid, eventually stretchered him out to an ambulance, clearly in need of urgent medical attention.

As Punk lay defenseless, the Scottish wrestler unleashed a barrage of punches, completely ignoring the desperate efforts of security and WWE official Adam Pearce to pull him away. By the time McIntyre was finally separated from Punk, the damage was done.

End of me and Drew McIntyre: CM Punk

The latest assault comes after CM Punk had beaten Drew McIntyre in a strap match at Bash in Berlin. McIntyre previously had beaten Punk at WWE SummerSlam, so the victory evened the score.

Following the victory, CM Punk had spoken about end of feuud with McIntyre and revealed his plan for coming behind the gold

“That’s definitely the end of me and Drew McIntyre. “What’s next for me is, I’m gonna take a long, hot shower, gonna try to find some doughnuts, and I got myself a main event to watch because I’m very interested in the results. Gunther versus Randy Orton, and some people like to say, ‘May the best man win.’ In this case, may the best man win because the better man is coming for you. I want the gold. I’m coming for you.”

The latest assault shows that the feud will not end anytime soon and it is all likely that the trilogy between the two is likely to happen.