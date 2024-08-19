Drew McIntyre Trolls CM Punk During WWE Fanatics Fest; VIDEO Goes Viral

Image: X

Drew McIntyre added a new dimension to his feud with CM Punk with his latest action during the recent WWE Fanatics Fest. The Former WWE World Heavyweight champion walked out on CM Punk’s theme at the event. The scottish warrior posted the video on his social media handle and askd if he got the attention of every one.

Following the latest action from Drew fans will now anticipate a reaction from Punk on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, and things could get heated up.

WWE managed to build quite an intriguing storyline between the two. The feud started with McIntyre injuring CM Punk on purpose. Punk decided to pay him back by costing three huge title matches.

Drew McIntyre made the rivalry more personal after he stole CM Punk's handband with his wife and dog on it. Both men then finally faced each other for the first time at SummerSlam 2024 with Seth Rollins being the special guest referee.

The recent episode of RAW saw both wrestlers involved a brawl and Punk beating McIntyre with his belt. This has lead to speculations that the rematch will be a Strap Match which will be held at the PPV event in Berlin on August 31. Although it’s difficult to say that their feud will end with the Strap match.

Matchcard for WWE Bash in Berlin

Bash in Berlin is an upcoming WWE Premium Live Event that will take place in Berlin, Germany on Saturday, August 31, 2024. It will be the first-ever major WWE event to take place in Germany. The event will take place live from the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, which has the capacity to hold around 17,000 fans.

World Heavyweight Championship

Randy Orton vs Gunther

WWE Undisputed Championship

Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Ownes

Mixed tag team match

Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest vs Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan.