WWE RAW Results August 26, 2024: CM Punk & Randy Orton Headline Event Ahead Of The Bash

By: Aakash Singh | August 27, 2024
The Judgement day faced Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Dragon Lee after a brief segment. The Judgement day won after Dominik Mysterio pinned Rey.
(Credits: Twitter)
Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Kairi Sane beat Shayna Bazler and Zoey Stark.
(Credits: Twitter)
CM Punk interrupted Drew McIntyre's segment ahead of their strap match. Punk attacked Mcintyre with the strap as the latter retreated.
(Credits: Twitter)
Jey Uso won a No.1 contender's IC title match defeating Karrion Kross and Kofi Kingston.
(Credits: Twitter)
Randy Orton cut a promo ahead of his World Heavyweight title match with The Gunther at The Bash. Orton said The Gunther made it personal and warned that he will defeat him.
(Credits: Twitter)
The match between Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman ended in a no-contest. Reed hit Strowman with a splashon the roof of the car.
(Credits: Twitter)
Pete Dunne beat The Miz and Xavier Woods in an IC No.1 Contender's match.
(Credits: Twitter)
Uncle Howdy defeated Chad Gable as the former hit the Sister Abigail for the win.
(Credits: Twitter)