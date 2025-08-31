'Honoured To Receive A Letter Of Appreciation': Cheteshwar Pujara Thanks PM Modi For His Gesture On Retirement

Cheteshwar Pujara (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Having announced his retirement recently from all forms of Indian cricket, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has revealed receiving a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pujara took to his official social media handles, the 37-year-old thanked Modi for the lengthy letter and everyone else for their warm sentiments.

The dogged right-handed batter hadn't played for India since the World Test Championship final against Australia held in 2023 at The Oval. Nevertheless, Pujara played a critical role in India's rise as a Test nation, headlined by two series wins in Australia. The 2018-19 series saw the 37-year-old finish with 521 runs with centuries in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. He ended his Test career with 7195 runs in 103 Tests after debuting in 2010.

Taking to X, Pujara wrote:

"I was honoured to receive a letter of appreciation on my retirement from our Honourable Prime Minister. The warm sentiments expressed are much appreciated. While I venture into my second innings, I cherish every memory on the field, and all the love and appreciation I have received. Thank you Sir."

"I thought I might play the Ranji season" - Cheteshwar Pujara

In an interview with Sports Tak later, the 37-year-old broke silence on his retirement, claiming that he wished to play in the Ranji Trophy this year but decided to make way for the youngsters.

"This was my personal call, and I decided that this is the right time and I think the young players should get an opportunity in domestic cricket. Earlier, I thought I might play the Ranji season, but then I thought if a younger player got an opportunity, they will be groomed early, so this was my personal call."

Pujara is likely to turn his attention to broadcasting, moving forward.