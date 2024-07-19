'Let Trumpamania Rule Again': Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Rips Off His Shirt As He Endorses Donald Trump For Next US President; VIDEO

Former professional wrestler Terry Gene Bollea, famously known as Hulk Hogan publicly endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump for the next president of the United States Of America (USA) at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Friday, July 19.

Trump has been declared as the candidate of the Republican party for the presidential race after winning the majority of the delegates during the primary elections. The 78-year-old declared JD Vance as his running mate for the 2024 Presidential elections.

Several well-known celebrities have expressed their support to Donald Trump. Among them is Hulk Hogan who has been wrestling icon for decades. In a video that went viral on social media, the 70-year-old can be seen removing his coat and then ripping off his shirt in his signature style to reveal the red shirt underneath showcasing Trump-Vance presidential ticket.

While doing his signature style of ripping off his shirt, Hulk Hogan, "Let Trumpmania run wild, brother! Let Trumpmania rule again! Let Trumpmania make America great again!"