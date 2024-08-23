 Cristiano Ronaldo Picks His Favourite WWE Wrestler Between The Rock & Hulk Hogan; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCristiano Ronaldo Picks His Favourite WWE Wrestler Between The Rock & Hulk Hogan; VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo Picks His Favourite WWE Wrestler Between The Rock & Hulk Hogan; VIDEO

Beyond wrestling, Ronaldo's Q&A session covered various topics, offering fans a glimpse into his tastes beyond soccer.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Image: Youtube

Cristiano Ronaldo made his YouTube debut on Wednesday and the 39-year-old has already broken records with over ten million subscribers on Day 1. The Al-Nassr star posted a Q&A video tackling different questions, including his favourite WWE superstar.

In the video, Ronaldo stood with images popping up on either side of him as he answered. When asked to choose between WWE legends The Rock and Hulk Hogan, Ronaldo took a moment to think before leaning towards The Rock, indicating his preference for "The Final Boss" over The Hulkster.

Ronaldo's age might influence Ronaldo selection, as The Rock's peak in the WWE Attitude Era coincided with Ronaldo’s teenage years, making him more familiar with The Rock's persona and career. While Hulk Hogan was still a major figure in the 1990s with his nWo run in WCW, his prime as a wrestling babyface was in the 1980s, before Ronaldo's time.

Beyond wrestling, Ronaldo's Q&A session covered a variety of topics, offering fans a glimpse into his tastes beyond soccer. He expressed a preference for the NBA over the NFL, UFC over boxing, and tennis over golf. He also picked basketball legend Michael Jordan over Stephen Curry and chose NFL legend Tom Brady over golf icon Tiger Woods.

FPJ Shorts
Petition Filed In HC Terming Aug 24 Maharashtra Bandh Illegal; Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar Appeal Citizens To Participate Vigourously
Petition Filed In HC Terming Aug 24 Maharashtra Bandh Illegal; Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar Appeal Citizens To Participate Vigourously
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and Planting Saplings
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and Planting Saplings
CDSL Shares Zooms Nearly 15% Before Record Date Of Bonus; All You Need To Know
CDSL Shares Zooms Nearly 15% Before Record Date Of Bonus; All You Need To Know
'Fauji' Varun Dhawan Joins Cast Of Sunny Deol's War Film Border 2: 'Jab Dharti Ma Bulati Hai...'
'Fauji' Varun Dhawan Joins Cast Of Sunny Deol's War Film Border 2: 'Jab Dharti Ma Bulati Hai...'

This Q&A video not only entertained Ronaldo's massive fan base but also highlighted his broader interests and preferences, offering a unique look into the mind of one of the world's most famous athletes.

Ronaldo breaks record in first match of the Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr got their Saudi Pro League season underway with 1-1 draw against Al Raed. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the goal for his team with a towering header. He also became the third-fastest player to reach 50 goals

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Feels Like I've Lost Someone From My Family': Indian Spin Wizard Kuldeep Yadav Remembers Shane...

'Feels Like I've Lost Someone From My Family': Indian Spin Wizard Kuldeep Yadav Remembers Shane...

Cristiano Ronaldo Picks His Favourite WWE Wrestler Between The Rock & Hulk Hogan; VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo Picks His Favourite WWE Wrestler Between The Rock & Hulk Hogan; VIDEO

Video: Mohammad Rizwan Takes Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Zakir Hasan On Day 3 Of PAK vs BAN...

Video: Mohammad Rizwan Takes Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Zakir Hasan On Day 3 Of PAK vs BAN...

Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan & Former PM Sheikh Hasina Named In Murder Case: Report

Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan & Former PM Sheikh Hasina Named In Murder Case: Report

Video: Jess Jonassen Strikes SRK's Signature Pose After Taking A Wicket In Women's CPL 2024 Game

Video: Jess Jonassen Strikes SRK's Signature Pose After Taking A Wicket In Women's CPL 2024 Game