Cristiano Ronaldo Picks His Favourite WWE Wrestler Between The Rock & Hulk Hogan; VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo made his YouTube debut on Wednesday and the 39-year-old has already broken records with over ten million subscribers on Day 1. The Al-Nassr star posted a Q&A video tackling different questions, including his favourite WWE superstar.

In the video, Ronaldo stood with images popping up on either side of him as he answered. When asked to choose between WWE legends The Rock and Hulk Hogan, Ronaldo took a moment to think before leaning towards The Rock, indicating his preference for "The Final Boss" over The Hulkster.

Ronaldo's age might influence Ronaldo selection, as The Rock's peak in the WWE Attitude Era coincided with Ronaldo’s teenage years, making him more familiar with The Rock's persona and career. While Hulk Hogan was still a major figure in the 1990s with his nWo run in WCW, his prime as a wrestling babyface was in the 1980s, before Ronaldo's time.

Beyond wrestling, Ronaldo's Q&A session covered a variety of topics, offering fans a glimpse into his tastes beyond soccer. He expressed a preference for the NBA over the NFL, UFC over boxing, and tennis over golf. He also picked basketball legend Michael Jordan over Stephen Curry and chose NFL legend Tom Brady over golf icon Tiger Woods.

This Q&A video not only entertained Ronaldo's massive fan base but also highlighted his broader interests and preferences, offering a unique look into the mind of one of the world's most famous athletes.

Ronaldo breaks record in first match of the Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr got their Saudi Pro League season underway with 1-1 draw against Al Raed. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the goal for his team with a towering header. He also became the third-fastest player to reach 50 goals