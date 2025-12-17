Alex Carey Reacts Over Ashes Snicko Controversy As Operator Admits 'Human Error' | Video

Alex Carey scored a magnificent century on Day 1 of the Ashes 3rd Test in Adelaide on Wednesday. Carey scored a counter-attacking 106 to put the hosts on top after a top order collapse. The wicket-keeper's innings was not without controversy, with a DRS appeal controversially overlooked which now appears to be a 'human error'.

England opted to review a caught behind after umpire Ahsan Raza turned down an appeal from Josh Tongue and Jamie Smith. Snicko showed a little murmur but the third umpire ruled that the ball did not pass close to the bat and Carey survived. Later in the press conference, Carey admitted that he hit that delivery.

"I thought there was a bit of a feather or some sort of noise when it passed the bat. If I was given out, I think I would have reviewed it. Probably not confidently though. It was a nice sound as it when past the bat, yeah,” Carey said.

"Given that Alex Carey admitted he had hit the ball in question, the only conclusion that can be drawn from this, is that the Snicko operator at the time must have selected the incorrect stump mic for audio processing. In light of this, BBG Sports takes full responsibility for the error," BBG Sports said in a statement as reported by Sky Sports.