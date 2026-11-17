IPL 2027 Auction: How Much Purse Do CSK, MI, RCB And Other Teams Have Left After Player Retention? Check Full Team-Wise Details | FPJ | AI

The player retention deadline for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season has ended and all 10 franchises have now shifted their focus to the upcoming mini-auction. With several big names retained, released and traded ahead of the deadline, teams will enter the auction with different purse amounts and squad requirements.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have the highest remaining purse of ₹47.45 crore, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with ₹41.65 crore and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with ₹40.15 crore. Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have the highest number of vacant squad positions with nine slots each.

Here is a complete team-wise look at the remaining purse and the number of Indian and overseas players each franchise can still sign.

1. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants will enter the IPL 2027 mini-auction with the biggest remaining purse of ₹47.45 crore. The franchise has seven vacant squad positions, including four Indian and three overseas player slots. LSG will have enough financial room to strengthen their squad and address the areas that need attention ahead of the new season.

2. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders have the second-highest remaining purse among all 10 franchises with ₹41.65 crore in their kitty. The three-time IPL champions have eight vacant positions to fill, including five Indian and three overseas player slots. KKR will look to use their available budget to build a balanced squad for the upcoming season.

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have ₹40.15 crore remaining in their purse ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. The franchise has seven vacant positions, including four slots available for Indian players and three for overseas recruits. SRH will look to strengthen their squad while making the most of their available budget.

4. Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals have ₹39.50 crore left in their auction purse. The franchise has nine vacant positions, including five Indian and four overseas player slots available. DC will have several opportunities to add fresh faces to their squad and strengthen their combinations ahead of IPL 2027.

5. Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians have ₹32.60 crore remaining in their purse after the retention deadline. The five-time champions have nine vacant squad positions, including seven Indian and two overseas slots. With a larger number of Indian player positions available, MI will focus on strengthening their domestic player base during the auction.

6. Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings have ₹28.05 crore left in their auction purse. The franchise has six vacant positions, including four Indian and two overseas slots available. Following their retention decisions and the end of MS Dhoni's playing career, CSK will look to make the right additions to build a competitive squad for the 2027 season.

7. Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals will head into the mini-auction with ₹27.05 crore remaining. The franchise has six vacant positions, including three Indian and three overseas player slots. RR will have to make strategic decisions to fill these positions and ensure that their squad has the right balance.

8. Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Punjab Kings have ₹18.60 crore remaining in their auction purse. The franchise has six vacant positions, including four Indian and two overseas slots available. PBKS will need to use their available budget carefully while looking to add depth to their squad.

9. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have ₹14.15 crore left in their purse ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction. The franchise has five vacant positions, including four Indian and one overseas player slot. RCB have the second-lowest remaining purse among the 10 teams and will need to be careful with their auction spending.

10. Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans have the lowest remaining purse among all 10 franchises, with just ₹8.75 crore available. The team has three vacant positions, including one Indian and two overseas player slots. GT will have limited room to spend and will need to make calculated choices to complete their squad.

With the remaining purse and vacant positions decided, all 10 franchises will now look to make the most of the upcoming IPL 2027 mini-auction and complete their squads for the new season.