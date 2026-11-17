MI Retention And Release List 2027: Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar Released; Thakur Retained And Hardik Pandya Traded For Arshdeep Singh |

Mumbai Indians, like rivals CSK, have also hit the reset button heading into IPL 2027. Former all-rounder Kieron Pollard has joined as new head coach while changes are in order with the retention deadline.

Mumbai Indians headlined the off season with the dramatic trade of their captain Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings for Arshdeep Singh. With the left-armer's inclusion, the franchise have freed funds by releasing Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult. Shardul Thakur meanwhile is retained.

There are is no certainty yet on who is captain, but an announcement is expected in the coming days.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2027 Squad

Retained players: Arshdeep Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Rohit Sharma, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa

Released players: Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Atharva Ankolekar, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande, Mayank Rawat, Hardik Pandya