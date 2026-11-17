RCB Retention And Release List 2027: Hazlewood Retained; Jacob Bethell & Yash Dayal Released |

Back to back IPL champions RCB have been amongst the quietest team in the IPL off season. A settled squad under Rajat Patidar, the franchise have made very little changes to their playing squad for the upcoming season.

The availability of Josh Hazlewood is a question mark but the franchise have retained him while other teams have released their Aussie stars. Yash Dayal has been released given his legal troubles, while Jacob Bethell has also been let go.

RCB IPL 2027 Squad

Retained: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Devdutt Padikkal, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Jordon Cox, Rasikh Salam Dar Suyash Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh Kaushik Chouhan, Yash Dayal

Released: Jacob Bethell, Richard Gleeson, Mangesh Yadav, Satwik Deswal, Vihaan Malhotra