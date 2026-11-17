PBKS Retention And Released List 2027: Nehal Wadhera Released, Stoinis Retain As Hardik Joins In Trade |

Punjab Kings who finished as runners-up in the IPL 2025, announced their list of retained and released players on Tuesday ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

The franchise released six players, including New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Owen. Indian players Nehal Wadhera, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, and Pravin Dubey were also released.

However, Punjab Kings decided to retain Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis despite already having several all-rounders in their squad. The team’s all-rounder options have increased further following the high-profile trade of Hardik Pandya from Mumbai Indians.

Retained players: To be updated

Released players: Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Pyla Avinash, Praveen Dubey and Vishal Nishad