Delhi Capitals Retention And Release List 2027: Mitchell Starc & Nitish Rana Released; Rishabh Pant Traded For Kuldeep |

Delhi Capitals have announced their retained players list on the IPL 2027 retention deadline on November 17. With Mitchell Starc's availability in question, the franchise have released him alongside top order batters Nitish Rana and Abhishek Porel. Meanwhile, former captain Rishabh Pant returns to the franchise in a dramatic exchange for Kuldeep Yadav.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2027 squad

Retained players: To be updated

Released players: Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Pathum Nissanka, Ben Duckett, Karun Nair, Sahil Parakh, Dushmantha Chamera, Rehan Ahmed, Mitchell Starc, Ajay Mandal