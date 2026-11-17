Gujarat Titans (GT) are expected to have a quiet IPL 2027 auction as they have retained most of their players. The biggest name released by the 2022 champions is batter Shahrukh Khan, freeing up Rs 4 crore. Indian fast bowlers Kulwant Khejroliya, 34, and Ishant Sharma, 38, have also been released.

Ishant could possibly be nearing the end of his IPL career. However, GT have decided to retain Rahul Tewatia, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma and spinner R Sai Kishore. They have roped in Harshal Patel in a trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Retained players:

Released players: Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shahrukh Khan, Connor Esterhuizen