Chennai Super Kings will usher into a new era with the IPL 2027 retention deadline confirming the end of MS Dhoni's playing career. Dhoni did not feature in IPL 2026 and has decided to take up a spot as team mentor in a newly appointed support staff.

One of their headline purchases last year, Prashant Veer has been released. The UP all-rounder was bought for a record 14.20 crore but did not get enough opportunities in the playing XI. The fellow uncapped sensation Kartik Sharma has been retained, who showcased his potential with some fine showing.

With Stephen Fleming not a part of the support staff anymore, New Zealand stars Matt Henry and Zak Foulkes have been released.

The franchise have also been active in the trade market, having traded Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis to the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The five-time champions have welcomed Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards in return.

CSK IPL 2027 Squad

Retained players: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar, Liam Livinstone, Jack Edwards.

Released players: Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Zak Foulkes, Prashant Veer, Aman Khan, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester, Macneil Noronha, MS Dhoni, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis