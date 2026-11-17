R Ashwin Drops Bombshell IPL 2027 Prediction | X

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made an interesting observation regarding Australia's explosive opener Travis Head ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline. Ashwin believes that if Head is released by his franchise due to workload management, another team could potentially snap him up as a bargain buy and retain him for the next IPL cycle.

Taking to X, Ashwin highlighted Head's value as a player and leader, suggesting that franchises could benefit significantly from having the Australian in their squad. He wrote, "In case some one like a Travis Head is released due to work load management. There could be a scenario where someone snaps him up as a bargain buy and holds on to him for the next cycle. He is 32 Y.O & has solid upside as a player and leader."

R Ashwin Drops Bombshell IPL 2027 Prediction

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Head has established himself as one of the most destructive batters in international cricket, known for his aggressive approach at the top of the order. His ability to take on bowlers during the powerplay and provide explosive starts makes him a valuable T20 asset. Apart from his batting, his experience in international cricket also adds leadership value to any franchise.

Ashwin's remarks come at a crucial time, with all 10 IPL franchises preparing to finalise their retention lists ahead of the November 17 deadline. Several teams are expected to reassess their expensive overseas players and make strategic decisions based on availability, workload management and their long-term squad requirements.

With the retention deadline approaching, Ashwin's comments have added another intriguing dimension to the discussions surrounding IPL 2027. Whether any franchise considers making a move for Head remains to be seen, but the Australian's potential availability could certainly become one of the talking points ahead of the auction.

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