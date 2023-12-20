IPL 2024 Auction Wrap: 72 Players Sold For ₹230 Crore With Mitchell Starc Bagging Massive ₹24.75 Cr Payday

Mitchell Starc fetched for INR 24.75 crore by KKR at the IPL 2024 Auction | Credits: Twitter

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction for the upcoming 2024 season turned out to be exciting as all 10 franchises were engaged in intense bidding wars against each other in order to have their targeted players on the board at Coco-Cola Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday

The franchises have made significant changes to their squads ahead of IPL 2024. A total of 332 players went under the hammer in Dubai and out of those, only 72 players managed to find the buyers at the IPL 2024 Auction.

All 10 franchises entered the auction with a combined remaining purse of INR 262.95 crore and splurged INR 230.45 crore on 72 players, with Kolkata Knight Riders being the highest (INR 31.85 crore).

One of the hottest buys has been Mitchell Starc who became the most expensive player in the history of IPL auction after Kolkata Knight Riders acquired services of Australian pacer for a whopping INR 24.75 crore.

Earlier, Pat Cummins shattered the all-time record of 18.5 crore for Sam Curran after Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for 20.50 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction. However, it didn't take much time for Starc to break that record.

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell was fetched for INR 14 crore by Chennai Super Kings, while Indian pacer Harshal Patel became the costliest Indian player when Punjab Kings bought him for 11.75 crore. West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph went to Royal Challengers Bangalore 11.5 crore at the mini-auction.

Australian bowler Spencer Johnson has been acquired of services by Gujarat Titans for INR 10 crore. South African batter Rilee Rossouw, who went unsold in first round, was sold for INR 8 crore to Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur finally made his return to Chennai Super Kings after the franchise bought him for INR 4 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction.

Uncapped Indian players hogged spotlight in IPL 2024 Auction

The IPL 2024 auction witnessed the uncapped Indian players getting their lucrative contracts from the franchises. Among them is Uttar Pradesh Sameer Rizvi. The 20-year-old was bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 8.4 crore from his base price of INR 20 lakh.

CSK was involved in bidding wars with IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans before they could acquire the services of Sameer Rizvi.

Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan found a buyer in Gujarat Titans for INR 7.4 crore. He was released by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2024 Auction.

Jharkhand's wicketkeeper-keeper Kumar Kushagra garnered interests from Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Delhi Capitals before CSK won the bid for him for INR 7.2 crore from his base price of INR 20 lakh.

Another uncapped Indian player Shubham Dubey from Vidarbha got his first IPL contract from Rajasthan Royals for 5.8 crore