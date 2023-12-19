IPL 2024 Auction: Here’s How All 10 Squads Shape Up Ahead Of Next Season

By: Aakash Singh | December 19, 2023
Chennai Super Kings squad looks strong to defend their IPL title in the upcoming IPL season
Credits: The Bharat Army/Instagram
Delhi Capitals build their squads with the aim of winning their first IPL triumph in the next season of the tournament
Credits: The Bharat Army/Instagram
Here's how the squad looks like IPL 2022 Champions Gujarat Titans ahead of the upcoming season of the tournament
Credits: The Bharat Army/Instagram
Kolkata Knight Riders will head to IPL 2024 after bagging the most expensive player Mitchell Starc for a whopping INR 24.75 crore
Credits: The Bharat Army/Instagram
Mumbai Indians have managed to increase their bench strength for IPL 2024
Credits: The Bharat Army/Instagram
Punjab Kings will look to clinch their maiden IPL title after adding certain players, including Harshal Patel
Credits: The Bharat Army/Instagram
This is how Rajasthan Royals class of 2024 looks like for the upcoming IPL season
Credits: The Bharat Army/Instagram
Royal Challengers Bangalore will head to IPL 2024 with a strong squad and a hope of winning the maiden IPL title
Credits: The Bharat Army/Instagram
Sunrisers Hyderabad have added certain players in the squad, including the likes of Pat Cummins, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Travis Head ahead of IPL 2024
Credits: The Bharat Army/Instagram
Lucknow Super Giants seemed to have buckled for exciting campaign in IPL 2024
Credits: The Bharat Army/Instagram