PHOTOS: Kavya Maran Adds Glamour To IPL 2024 Auction; Rishabh Pant Makes Maiden Appearance

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 19, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran made her appearance at the IPL 2024 auction, adding glamour to the event

Credits: Twitter

Kavya alongside SRH advisor Daniel Vettori made a successful bid of INR 20.5 to buy Australian World Cup captain Pat Cummins

Credits: Twitter

Kavya Maran is an ardent fan of cricket and has been regular attendee at the IPL Auction since 2018

Credits: Twitter

Indian actress Preity Zinta has made her return to IPL Auction after missing out the previous edition of the mega event

Credits: IPLt20.com

Zinta is the most prominent and significant shareholder in Punjab Kings since the launch of the franchise in 2008

Credits: Twitter

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani marked her presence at the IPL 2024 Auction

Credits: IPLt20.com

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant made his public appearance at the IPL 2024 Auction and was raising the paddle for the team

Credits: Twitter

Rishabh Pant met LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka and KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir prior to the beginning of the IPL Auction

Credits: Twitter

