PHOTOS: Kavya Maran Adds Glamour To IPL 2024 Auction; Rishabh Pant Makes Maiden Appearance

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 19, 2023
Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran made her appearance at the IPL 2024 auction, adding glamour to the event
Credits: Twitter
Kavya alongside SRH advisor Daniel Vettori made a successful bid of INR 20.5 to buy Australian World Cup captain Pat Cummins
Credits: Twitter
Kavya Maran is an ardent fan of cricket and has been regular attendee at the IPL Auction since 2018
Credits: Twitter
Indian actress Preity Zinta has made her return to IPL Auction after missing out the previous edition of the mega event
Credits: IPLt20.com
Zinta is the most prominent and significant shareholder in Punjab Kings since the launch of the franchise in 2008
Credits: Twitter
Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani marked her presence at the IPL 2024 Auction
Credits: IPLt20.com
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant made his public appearance at the IPL 2024 Auction and was raising the paddle for the team
Credits: Twitter
Rishabh Pant met LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka and KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir prior to the beginning of the IPL Auction
Credits: Twitter
