IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Major Buys, Top Sold & Unsold Players From Dubai

IPL auction will take place in Dubai. | (Credits: Twitter/Screengrab)

In what is arguably a precursor to one of the biggest sporting events, over 300 players will go under the hammer from more than 7 different nations. The IPL auction will get underway at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19th (Tuesday) and it will be the first time that it will take place outside India.

The last few months have seen several developments from the franchises, including changes in support staff and owners releasing players according to their performance in the 2023 edition. Undeniably, the most significant development of all is Hardik Pandya's trade to the Mumbai Indians from the Gujarat Titans to follow the latter's appointment as captain, replacing Rohit Sharma.

A total of 214 players will go under the hammer from India, while nearly 120 comprise of overseas. A day before the auction, it emerged that Josh Hazlewood will miss the first half of the season as his wife is expecting their first child.

Notable names pull out of the auction:

England's young spinning sensation Rehan Ahmed has withdrew himself from the auction to spend more time with his family, leaving Harry Brook, Chris Woakes, and Phil Salt as the star players from the country.

From Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are unavailable due to their international commitments. Sri Lanka's key limited-overs cricketers, Afghanistan, South Africa, and New Zealand have made their players available for a full season.

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions, having beaten the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 final.