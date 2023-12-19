 IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Major Buys, Top Sold & Unsold Players From Dubai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Major Buys, Top Sold & Unsold Players From Dubai

IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Major Buys, Top Sold & Unsold Players From Dubai

The list of sold and unsold players from the IPL 2024 auction set to get underway on December 19th, Tuesday.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
IPL auction will take place in Dubai. | (Credits: Twitter/Screengrab)

In what is arguably a precursor to one of the biggest sporting events, over 300 players will go under the hammer from more than 7 different nations. The IPL auction will get underway at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19th (Tuesday) and it will be the first time that it will take place outside India.

The last few months have seen several developments from the franchises, including changes in support staff and owners releasing players according to their performance in the 2023 edition. Undeniably, the most significant development of all is Hardik Pandya's trade to the Mumbai Indians from the Gujarat Titans to follow the latter's appointment as captain, replacing Rohit Sharma.

A total of 214 players will go under the hammer from India, while nearly 120 comprise of overseas. A day before the auction, it emerged that Josh Hazlewood will miss the first half of the season as his wife is expecting their first child.

Notable names pull out of the auction:

England's young spinning sensation Rehan Ahmed has withdrew himself from the auction to spend more time with his family, leaving Harry Brook, Chris Woakes, and Phil Salt as the star players from the country.

From Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are unavailable due to their international commitments. Sri Lanka's key limited-overs cricketers, Afghanistan, South Africa, and New Zealand have made their players available for a full season.

Chennai Super Kings are the defending champions, having beaten the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 final.

Read Also
MI Captaincy Row: Yuzvendra Chahal Rallies Behind Rohit Sharma, Changes X Profile Picture To One...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Major Buys, Top Sold & Unsold Players From Dubai

IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates: Major Buys, Top Sold & Unsold Players From Dubai

MI Captaincy Row: 'You’ve To Admire The Courage', Eoin Morgan On Management's Decision To Appoint...

MI Captaincy Row: 'You’ve To Admire The Courage', Eoin Morgan On Management's Decision To Appoint...

'Looking Forward To It': Delhi Capitals Keeper Rishabh Pant Excited To Sit In IPL 2024 Auction Table

'Looking Forward To It': Delhi Capitals Keeper Rishabh Pant Excited To Sit In IPL 2024 Auction Table

IPL 2024 Auction: Uncapped Indian Players To Watch Out For

IPL 2024 Auction: Uncapped Indian Players To Watch Out For

Did You Know? Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim Is Related To Former Pakistan Captain Javed Miandad;...

Did You Know? Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim Is Related To Former Pakistan Captain Javed Miandad;...