 IPL 2023: Ravi Kishan's Bhojpuri commentary leaves Zaheer Khan & Suresh Raina in splits; watch
HomeSportsIPL 2023: Ravi Kishan's Bhojpuri commentary leaves Zaheer Khan & Suresh Raina in splits; watch

IPL 2023: Ravi Kishan's Bhojpuri commentary leaves Zaheer Khan & Suresh Raina in splits; watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
article-image

Ravi Kishan is known for his acting and political skills but the 53-year-old has now added another feather to his cap by doing cricket commentary for the Indian Premier League 2023.

Kishan has joined the Jio Cinema app as its Bhojpuri commentator for the IPL. And he is doing a great job at it as well.

Kishan was recently joined by former India stars Zaheer Khan, Suresh Raina and former selector Saba Karim in the commentary booth and he left the cricketers in splits with his style of commentary.

article-image

Kishan is using his acting skills as well and entertaining Bhojpuri fans with his commentary. He has been regularly posting videos of his commentary on social media.

'Tribute to my mother'

The BJP MP from Gorakhpur had earlier said that commentating in Bhojpuri for the IPL is a tribute to his mother.

article-image

“I am a huge cricket fan and play the sport with the Bhojpuri team where my fellow MP Manoj Tiwari and others also play. Nuances of the sport come naturally to me with my playing experience. Commentating on the sport that too in my mother tongue makes it even more special,” Kishan told ANI.

The Gorakhpur MP, who is very particular about his attendance in Parliament, said that he has just committed dates for the weekend so that he can attend the Parliament Session. Among the other Bhojpuri speaking MPs and celebrities, Ravi Kishan is the only IPL commentator.

article-image

“There are close to 25 crore people across the country who speak and understand Bhojpuri, including states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It is my duty to contribute in whatever manner I can for the promotion of my mother tongue,” the Gorakhpur MP on being an IPL commentator in Bhojpuri.

This year, the IPL is available in a total of 12 languages. Not just in English and Hindi, fans can now listen to commentary in Bhojpuri, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi and Bengali.

“The response that I have received has been phenomenal and I have got calls from all over the country and across the globe loving this experience. I am delighted that the TRP ratings of the Bhojpuri commentary have been at the top,” actor turned politician told ANI.

article-image

