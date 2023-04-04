Watch: Mr Nags leaves Virat Kohli in splits before RCB skipper reveals how they can win IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has revealed how his team can finally win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy this season.

Kohli, in conversation with RCB's Mr. Nags, thinks that a social media trophy for the team will lift their spirits and help them clinch the IPL 2023 title.

RCB have the biggest following on social media among all 10 teams in the IPL. They have 10.3 million followers on Instagram and 6.5 million on Twitter.

"Our social media performance is miles ahead of everyone. Get a trophy there, then watch. You bring one social media trophy and see how RCB will win. No competition only.

"Two weeks into the tournament, we will win. Don't need to play the last few games; 4-5 enough," Kohli joked on the latest episode of RCB Insider.

Kohli also pointed out how playing in front of the thousands of fans and trying to live up to their expectations is a huge task for the team.

"This is big franchise pressure. Lot of people take it as all fun and games like 'This team doesn't win'.

"Come and play, when there are so many expectations. We're a big team. Otherwise why would we have so many so fans if we were some faaltu team," Kohli added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore made a sensational start in IPL 2023 with a crushing 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

It was Kohli's brilliance, along with Faf du Plessis's knock, which helped them overhaul MI's total of 171 with 22 balls to spare. Kohli smashed 82 off 49 balls with 6 fours and 5 sixes while du Plessis made 73 off 43 balls during their opening partnership of 148.