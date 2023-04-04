 Watch: Mr Nags leaves Virat Kohli in splits before RCB skipper reveals how they can win IPL 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Mr Nags leaves Virat Kohli in splits before RCB skipper reveals how they can win IPL 2023

Watch: Mr Nags leaves Virat Kohli in splits before RCB skipper reveals how they can win IPL 2023

Virat Kohli, in conversation with RCB's Mr. Nags, thinks that a social media trophy for the team will lift their spirits and help them clinch the IPL 2023 title.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 09:27 PM IST
article-image

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has revealed how his team can finally win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy this season.

Kohli, in conversation with RCB's Mr. Nags, thinks that a social media trophy for the team will lift their spirits and help them clinch the IPL 2023 title.

RCB have the biggest following on social media among all 10 teams in the IPL. They have 10.3 million followers on Instagram and 6.5 million on Twitter.

Read Also
Virat Kohli responds to 'King' moniker: Says, '...but I do not prefer it
article-image

"Our social media performance is miles ahead of everyone. Get a trophy there, then watch. You bring one social media trophy and see how RCB will win. No competition only.

"Two weeks into the tournament, we will win. Don't need to play the last few games; 4-5 enough," Kohli joked on the latest episode of RCB Insider.

Kohli also pointed out how playing in front of the thousands of fans and trying to live up to their expectations is a huge task for the team.

"This is big franchise pressure. Lot of people take it as all fun and games like 'This team doesn't win'.

Read Also
Watch Video: 'Kohli finishes off in style', on 12th anniversary of Dhoni's World Cup winning six,...
article-image

"Come and play, when there are so many expectations. We're a big team. Otherwise why would we have so many so fans if we were some faaltu team," Kohli added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore made a sensational start in IPL 2023 with a crushing 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

It was Kohli's brilliance, along with Faf du Plessis's knock, which helped them overhaul MI's total of 171 with 22 balls to spare. Kohli smashed 82 off 49 balls with 6 fours and 5 sixes while du Plessis made 73 off 43 balls during their opening partnership of 148.

Read Also
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni-led CSK gives Dwayne Bravo's mother the perfect birthday gift; watch videos
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Mr Nags leaves Virat Kohli in splits before RCB skipper reveals how they can win IPL 2023

Watch: Mr Nags leaves Virat Kohli in splits before RCB skipper reveals how they can win IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Ravi Kishan's Bhojpuri commentary leaves Zaheer Khan & Suresh Raina in splits; watch

IPL 2023: Ravi Kishan's Bhojpuri commentary leaves Zaheer Khan & Suresh Raina in splits; watch

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant is in the house, Delhi Capitals skipper attends DC vs GT at Arun Jaitley...

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant is in the house, Delhi Capitals skipper attends DC vs GT at Arun Jaitley...

DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Sudarshan leads Gujarat Titans chase after Delhi post...

DC vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Updates & Top Moments: Sudarshan leads Gujarat Titans chase after Delhi post...

IPL 2023: A whopping 1.7 crore fans tuned in to watch MS Dhoni's sixes during CSK vs LSG at Chepauk

IPL 2023: A whopping 1.7 crore fans tuned in to watch MS Dhoni's sixes during CSK vs LSG at Chepauk