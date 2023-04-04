Virat Kohli responds to 'King' moniker: Says, '...but I do not prefer it

Virat Kohli, who is widely considered the most exceptional white-ball cricketer of his time, is commonly referred to as the 'king' by his supporters. During an open RCB Insider interview, Kohli shared his thoughts on this label. Despite acknowledging the affectionate intention behind the nickname, Kohli admitted that he does not particularly like it. While discussing his outstanding performance in the inaugural match of IPL 2023, where he scored an unbeaten 81 runs, Kohli stated that he prefers to be addressed by his given name, Virat.

"People call me King out of love, but I personally don't prefer it. Like 'Ee Sala Cup Namdhe', don't say 'King'," Kohli added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai Indians have triumphed in the IPL five times and Chennai Super Kings have won the title four times, but RCB is yet to claim their first IPL trophy. Nonetheless, Kohli highlighted that RCB has secured the third-highest number of playoff berths, having appeared in the playoffs on eight occasions. By comparison, CSK has qualified for the playoffs 11 times, while MI has made it to the playoffs nine times.