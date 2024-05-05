 Video: The Great Khali Shares Throwback Video Of Him Flexing Muscles At 1998 Mr India Competition
Not many are aware that The Great Khali was a regular at body building competitions in Punjab before he became one of the most successful professional Indian wrestlers of all time.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
Dilip Singh Rana, better known by his stage name 'The Great Khali', recently took to his social media to share a throwback video of him competing in the Mr India bodybuilding competition in 1998.

Not many are aware that Khali was a regular participant at such competitions in Punjab before he became one of the most successful professional Indian wrestlers of all time.

In the video, Khali can be seen making the signature poses in front of the judges while wearing just a red underwear. Khali was just 26 or 27 years old at the time when he competed and won the Mr India title in 1998.

Legacy of The Great Khali

Dalip Singh Rana, famously known as The Great Khali, is a towering figure in both wrestling and entertainment. Born on August 27, 1972, in Himachal Pradesh, India, Khali's imposing stature of 7 feet 1 inch and his immense strength have made him a formidable presence in the wrestling world.

Before entering professional wrestling, Khali served in the Punjab state police force and also worked as a security guard. His journey to stardom began when he caught the attention of WWE talent scouts during a visit to India. He made his WWE debut in 2006, quickly becoming a fan favorite due to his intimidating presence and unique wrestling style.

WWE career highlights and beyond wrestling

Khali's most notable WWE moments include winning the World Heavyweight Championship in 2007 and participating in high-profile matches against legendary wrestlers like The Undertaker and John Cena.

Outside of wrestling, he has appeared in movies and television shows, further expanding his fame beyond the ring.

Despite facing criticism for his limited wrestling skills, The Great Khali remains an iconic figure in Indian sports and entertainment, inspiring a new generation of wrestlers and fans alike with his larger-than-life persona and indomitable spirit.

