Viral Video: The Great Khali Plays Cricket With A Twist, Football Used In Place Of Regular Ball

The Great Khali. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Indian wrestler The Great Khali was spotted playing cricket in a video that went viral on social media. However, there was a twist involved as the ball he hit with a cricket bat was a football as he played the same on the streets.

In the video shared by Khali himself on Instagram, the veteran wrestler could be spotted playing cricket on the streets. After hitting the football far and wide, Khali raised his arms aloft.

The Great Khali's wrestling career:

The Indian wrestler had began his career in the wrestling arena back in 2000 when he came to the United States of America (USA) to do so. He worked with notable promotions such as WCW, NJPW, CMLL, and AJPW before signing on to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The 51-year-old made his first appearance in the WWE in 2006 and defeated prominent superstars like Ric Flair, Undertaker, Kane, and Batista. It was also Undertaker, who broke Khali's long winning streak during a Last Man Standing Match in Smackdown.

He went on to begin a feud with Kane in 2007 after being drafted to RAW and defeated him in Wrestlemania 23. The Punjabi wrestler spent his last few years in the WWE, which was in the mid 2010s, taking part in unsuccessful Royal Rumble attempts and numerous tag team matches.

In 2021, the veteran was also included in the Hall of Fame. He currently has a wrestling school in Punjab and works as a promoter.