India VS Bangladesh T20 Match Venue Changed, To Be Held At Gwalior's Madhav Rao Scindia Stadium On October 6

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a significant change to the 2024-25 home calendar, granting Gwalior the opportunity to host an international T20 match between India and Bangladesh. This will be the first match of the series, scheduled for October 6, 2024, at the newly constructed Madhav Rao Scindia International Cricket Stadium in Gwalior.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the residents of Gwalior. In a post on Twitter (now X), he wrote, "After 14 years, Gwalior will host its first international cricket match on October 6, 2024, between India and Bangladesh. This T20 match at the newly-constructed Madhav Rao Scindia Cricket Stadium will be a gift for cricket lovers and a boost for the local economy."

Match venue changed from Dharamshala

Initially, the first T20 match of the India-Bangladesh series was slated to be held in Dharamshala. However, due to ongoing renovations at the Dharamshala Stadium, the BCCI decided to shift the venue to Gwalior after much deliberation. Additionally, another match originally scheduled in Kolkata during England's tour has been moved to Chennai on January 22, 2025.

The last international cricket match in Gwalior took place in 2010, when India faced South Africa in a One Day International (ODI) match where Sachin Tendulkar made history by scoring a double century.

New stadium built

The new stadium in Gwalior, built by the Gwalior Division Cricket Association (GDCA) in Shankarpur, was inaugurated just a few months ago and named in honor of the late Madhav Rao Scindia. Under the leadership of Aryaman Scindia, Gwalior also hosted its first MPCL, modeled after the IPL, just a month ago.