 Neeraj Chopra Parts Ways With JSW Sports After 10 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNeeraj Chopra Parts Ways With JSW Sports After 10 Years

Neeraj Chopra Parts Ways With JSW Sports After 10 Years

Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has ended his decade-long partnership with JSW Sports to launch his own athlete management company, Vel Sports. Associated with JSW since 2016, Chopra said the journey was built on trust and shared success. Both sides said the decision was mutual and expressed pride in their achievements together across major global events.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Neeraj Chopra. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has ended his decade long partnership with JSW Sports to launch his own athlete management firm, Vel Sports.

Chopra was associated with JSW Sports since 2016.

"Over the last decade, our journey together has been one of growth, belief, and achievement. JSW Sports has played a defining role in my career, and I'll always remain grateful for their support and vision," the 27-year-old Chopra said in a press release.

"As we conclude this chapter, I carry forward the same values into the next phase of my journey," he added.

FPJ Shorts
Ruben Amorim Spotted For 1st Time After Manchester United Exit, Appears Calm With Wife Maria In Cheshire
Ruben Amorim Spotted For 1st Time After Manchester United Exit, Appears Calm With Wife Maria In Cheshire
'Mahayuti Will Secure Decisive Victory In Panvel Municipal Corporation Polls On Back Of Development Work': BJP Leader Arunseth Bhagat
'Mahayuti Will Secure Decisive Victory In Panvel Municipal Corporation Polls On Back Of Development Work': BJP Leader Arunseth Bhagat
Fazlani Academy, CNS, Christ Church & Thakur Public Shine On Busy Day At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football
Fazlani Academy, CNS, Christ Church & Thakur Public Shine On Busy Day At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football
Pakistan’s Claimed 3.7 Per Cent Q1 FY26 Growth An Accounting Illusion Driven By Subsidies And Statistical Tweaks: Report
Pakistan’s Claimed 3.7 Per Cent Q1 FY26 Growth An Accounting Illusion Driven By Subsidies And Statistical Tweaks: Report

The statement said that both parties were parting ways with "deep respect and pride".

"Working with Neeraj has been an incredible experience for all of us at JSW Sports. His success story reflects our shared philosophy of excellence and purpose.

"We're immensely proud of what we've achieved together and wish him continued success in all his future pursuits," said Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports.

Read Also
Rohit Sharma's Angry Reaction To Overzealous Fans Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral
article-image

Chopra was the first Indian to win an Olympic Gold in track and field at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

He followed it with a World Championship gold in 2023, and a silver at the Paris Olympics in 2024, along with several podium finishes on the global circuit.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ruben Amorim Spotted For 1st Time After Manchester United Exit, Appears Calm With Wife Maria In...

Ruben Amorim Spotted For 1st Time After Manchester United Exit, Appears Calm With Wife Maria In...

Fazlani Academy, CNS, Christ Church & Thakur Public Shine On Busy Day At Dream Sports MSSA...

Fazlani Academy, CNS, Christ Church & Thakur Public Shine On Busy Day At Dream Sports MSSA...

WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Welcome Captain Meg Lanning With Heartwarming Surprise From Young Fans

WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Welcome Captain Meg Lanning With Heartwarming Surprise From Young Fans

Neeraj Chopra Parts Ways With JSW Sports After 10 Years

Neeraj Chopra Parts Ways With JSW Sports After 10 Years

VIDEO: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Spotted At Reliance Foundation Event To Honour World Cup Winners

VIDEO: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Spotted At Reliance Foundation Event To Honour World Cup Winners