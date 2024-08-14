MP Shocker: To Take Revenge Vegetable Vendor Runs Van Over Forest Guard; Drags Him 800 Meters

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To extract revenge following a dispute over a petty issue, a vegetable vendor mowed down a forest guard by his pickup van in Singrauli on Tuesday morning, said police. Driving his van, the accused rammed into the bike-borne forest guard from rear and dragged him for more than 800 meters to ensure he was dead.

The incident took place near the Bania Nala under the Chitrangi police station. Accused is on the run. The police station in-charge Ram Niwas Dwivedi told Free Press that on Monday the forest guard Sheetal Singh Gond had gone to weekly haat when while purchasing vegetables he and a vendor Kamlesh Sahu entered into an argument over a petty issue.

Following the heated argument, Sahu threatened the forest guard of dire consequences. On Tuesday morning when Gond was heading to his duty for Deori on his motorcycle, Sahu, who was driving his pick up van, accosted him midway. Sahu dashed his pickup van into Gond’s bike from rear and dragged him more than 800 meters to ensure he was dead, police said. Sahu fled from the spot in his vehicle.

Villagers and the passersby informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and took the statements of the villagers. The police have booked Sahu for murder and launched a manhunt to nab him.