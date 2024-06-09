IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Can Pakistan Beat India In This Tournament Of Upsets? Even Though Stats Favour Men In Blue

Cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the renewal of one of the sport's most legendary rivalries as India and Pakistan prepare to clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. This highly anticipated match marks their seventh face-off in T20 World Cup history, with India holding a significant advantage in past encounters.

A Look Back at the Rivalry

India has historically dominated Pakistan in T20 World Cups, winning six out of their seven matches. Pakistan's sole victory came in the 2021 edition, where they secured a resounding 10-wicket win.

Their first T20 World Cup match ended in a dramatic tie in 2007, which India won in a bowl-out (3-0).

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Matches:

September 14, 2007: Tied (India won via bowl-out) in Durban

September 24, 2007: India won by 5 runs in Johannesburg

September 30, 2012: India won by 8 wickets in Colombo

March 21, 2014: India won by 7 wickets in Dhaka

March 19, 2016: India won by 6 wickets in Kolkata

October 24, 2021: Pakistan won by 10 wickets in Dubai

October 23, 2022: India won by 4 wickets in Melbourne

Notably, since India's victory over Pakistan in the 2007 finals, the team batting second has won every T20 World Cup encounter between the two.

Pakistan's Path to Redemption

Despite India's historical edge, Pakistan will be determined to turn the tables, especially after a disappointing start to the tournament. Their first match against co-hosts USA ended in a Super Over defeat, with both teams scoring 159 runs in 40 overs.

Pakistan’s performance was marred by poor fielding and bowling, conceding 12 runs in extras during USA's chase and an additional 7 runs in the Super Over bowled by Mohammad Amir.

Despite these setbacks, Pakistan remains an unpredictable force, poised to challenge Rohit Sharma's Indian squad in New York.

Pitch Analysis and Key Players

The recently installed drop-in pitch at Nassau County Stadium has proven to be challenging for batsmen, with inconsistent bounce favoring fast bowlers. This could benefit Pakistan if their pace attack, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, finds its form.

Pakistan's formidable bowling lineup includes Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, and Naseem Shah. Although they struggled against the USA, they are expected to perform better against India.

Strategic Considerations

In their only T20 World Cup victory over India three years ago, Pakistan's bowlers restricted India's strong batting lineup to 151 runs. Afridi took three wickets, Hasan Ali two, and Haris Rauf one.

For India to succeed, they must effectively counter Pakistan’s pace threat.

Anticipating the Showdown

As India and Pakistan gear up for another electrifying encounter, the stakes are incredibly high. India's past successes and current form position them as the favourites, but Pakistan’s potential for an upset adds a thrilling element of unpredictability.

Sunday's match promises to be a cricketing spectacle, with both teams striving for dominance on a challenging pitch.