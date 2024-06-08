T20 World Cup 2024: Canadian Rapper Drake Places ₹5 Crore Bet On Team India To Beat Pakistan In Blockbuster Clash

Drake, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and India captain Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, famously known as Drake, placed a bet worth INR 5 crore on Team India to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in the upcoming much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9,

India and Pakistan will lock horns with each other for the ninth time in the T20 World Cup history. In their eight previous encounters, the Men in Blue emerged victorious on seven occasions while Pakistan won only once in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

India are considered strong favourites to win the high-volatile clash because of their dominance against Pakistan in the history of the T20 World Cup. Given the Men in Blue remarkable track against the Men in Green, Drake decided to place a bet on the Rohit Sharma-led side to emerge victorious in the much-anticipated clash in New York.

Stake, a popular betting platform, took its Instagram handle to confirm Drake's participation in the high-stakes betting for the clash between India and Pakistan.

This is not the first time Drake placed his cricket bet. Ahead of the IPL 2024 Final, the Canadian rapper placed a bet worth INR 2 crore on Kolkata Knight Riders to emerge as the champions by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Drake placed the bet on the right team as Shreyas Iyer-led KKR defeated Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderbad to lift the elusive IPL title for the third team.