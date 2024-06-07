'Don't Know What He Tries To Portray': Salman Butt Slams Haris Rauf's 'Unprofessional' Attitude After Pakistan's T20 WC Loss To USA

Haris Rauf | Credits: Twitter

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt blasted Haris Rauf for his unprofessionalism and failing to learn anything despite making mistakes consistently. The former opening batter reflected that Rauf's reaction after every delivery seems like he has incurred massive loss of money.

Rauf, who marked his return in the T20I series against England after suffering a shoulder dislocation in PSL 2024, faced criticism for his performance against USA on Thursday in Dallas. The right-arm speedster failed to defend 15 runs in the final over against USA, with the hosts prevailing in the super over.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said he is baffled by what Rauf tries to portray as he is quite unprofessional and fails to evolve.

"He (Haris Rauf) has some weird style when he bowls a ball and just sits on his knees with his hand on his head. It is as if he incurred a loss in shares or someone robbed him. I don't know what he tries to portray but that is so unprofessional. You never learn anything. They lacked common sense and game awareness."

"When you have mid-off up, then you don't bowl full balls" - Salman Butt

Butt also suggested that Babar Azam's reaction after the last-ball boundary was justified as Rauf did a blunder by bowling full.

"It is not a surprise that he conceded so many runs because he is that kid who doesn't look at his field at all. Mid-off is inside the circle, and yet he bowls full and gets hit for a boundary on the last ball. You can see the captain also screamed at him. When you have mid-off up, then you don't bowl full balls. This is a basic of cricket."