Pakistani Cricketers In Tears After Shocking T20 WC Loss To USA, Cancel Gala Dinner & Practice Session: Reports

Pakistan cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

Following Pakistan's shocking loss to the United States of America (USA) in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash on Thursday in New York, reports have emerged that a handful of players were crying in the dressing room. According to reports, the after-effects of a shattering defeat also resulted in the cancellation of the Gala dinner.

The T20 World Cup history witnessed one of the biggest upsets as the associates USA defeated the Men in Green at the Nassau International County Stadium in New York. After USA levelled the score of 159 against Pakistan, the Super over saw Saurabh Netravalkar bowl the home side to a landmark victory in their cricking history.

Sources say the DICTATOR mindset of BABAR AZAM has become a point of serious concern for other players of Pakistan Cricket Team!🙏 #T20WorldCup — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) June 7, 2024

With Azam Khan under performing consistently, a few reporters have also claimed that he is unlikely to be picked for the remaining matches. Furthermore, reports have also claimed that Babar's 'dictator mindset' has been becoming a problem in the dressing room environment. The Men in Green reportedly didn't hold any practice session either on Friday.

Sources say two to three Pakistani players were seen in TEARS inside dressing room after getting defeated by USA. #T20WorldCup — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) June 7, 2024

Sources say Team Management is no more interested to include Azam Khan in the remaining matches. Hence T20 WorldCup has ended for Azam! #CWC24 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) June 7, 2024

Babar Azam laments Pakistan's poor show across departments:

At the post-match press conference, Babar stated that Pakistan have been poor in all three departments, pointing out their lack of ability to take enough wickets or score runs. The Lahore-born cricketer elaborated:

"I am upset. We are not playing good in all three departments and we are better than that. In the bowling in the first six overs we were not taking wickets, in the middle overs the spinners are not taking wickets and then there’s pressure on us. After ten overs we knew we would come back, but I thought they way they finished the game and in the Super Overs, I think credit to the USA team. In the first six overs while batting, we couldn't capitalise. After ten overs we had momentum, but again we lost too many wickets and the momentum was gone."

A loss to India on Sunday would virtually knock Pakistan out of the tournament.