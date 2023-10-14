Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Fans Taunt Muhammad Rizwan With 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants After Pakistan Batter's Dismissal; Watch Video

Muhammad Rizwan on Saturday was subjected to a hostile response from cricket fans during the high-profile ICC World Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rizwan was looking dangerous in the middle during his 82-run partnership with captain Babar Azam but was the latter's wicket on 50 triggered a dramatic collapse as Pakistan went from 155 for 2 to get bowled out for 191 in 42.5 overs.

Rizwan soon followed his skipper on 49 after getting deceived by a slower delivery from Jasprit Bumrah.

Unfortunate act by Indians fans

As he was walking back to the dressing room, a section of fans at the stadium started chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The video of Rizwan getting taunted by Indian fans is going viral on social media. It is not something which the Free Press Journal advocates or supports in any way.

Rizwan was in the news recently for all the wrong reasons after he dedicated his match-winning century against Sri Lanka to his "brothers and sisters of Gaza".

He faced backlash from Netizens for bringing in the Israel-Hamar war issue into the sport and openly supporting the victims in Gaza.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India bully Pakistan in Ahmedabad

India delivered a commanding performance in what was billed as a war without gunfire, comfortably defeating their arch-rivals, Pakistan, by seven wickets in a World Cup showdown that concluded with little excitement, despite prior frenzy and logistical challenges.

Considered the zenith of cricket by enthusiasts in the subcontinent, Indian captain Rohit Sharma shone as the match's unequivocal standout, crafting an impressive 86 runs off 63 balls to propel his team to a manageable target of 192. They achieved this target with a remarkable 19.3 overs to spare on a Saturday.

Jasprit Bumrah hunted like a fierce predator, while Mohammed Siraj exhibited tenacious aggression. Finally, Captain Rohit sealed the annihilation as India executed an almost flawless performance in one of the most lopsided World Cup contests between these age-old rivals.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)