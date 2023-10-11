CWC 2023: ICC Breaks Silence On Controversy Over Muhammad Rizwan's Gaza Tweet

The International Cricket Council has responded to the controversy surrounding Pakistan wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan's tweet on the Gaza victims after his match-winning knock against Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup 2023.

"This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier.

"Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout," Rizwan tweeted after his unbeaten 134 helped Pakistan crush Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in their second match of the tournament.

He has been facing backlash from netizens over his tweet but the ICC has refused to interfere in the matter. The governing body said it's outside the field of play and a matter between the PCB and the player.

Rizwan's tweet about Gaza didn't go down well with the fans on social media as they accused the keeper-batter of bringing the religion into the middle of the sport.

Rizwan stars in Pakistan win

He was the Player of the Match in Pakistan's second successive win in the tournament after they gunned down the target of 345 in 48.2 overs.

Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique (108) stitched a 176-run partnership and then added 95 with Saud Shakeel to lead Pakistan's triumph.

Pakistan currently occupy the second spot on the points table and will next face arch-rivals India in the high-profile clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (October 14).

