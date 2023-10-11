ICC World Cup 2023: 'Sometimes Cramps, Sometimes Acting', Mohammad Rizwan's Finest Hour For Pakistan Can Take Them A Long Way

After Mohammad Rizwan had played arguably the greatest innings of his ODI career in crucial circumstances and guided Pakistan to the highest successful runchase in ODI World Cup history, he was at his cheeky best.

When commentator Simon Doull enquired about the cramps that he got midway through Pakistan's chase, Rizwan showed his funny side quipping: Sometimes cramps, sometimes acting..

It showed what the 31-year-old from Peshawar is made of.

Rizwan was always known to be a large-hearted player when it comes to contributing to Pakistan's cause. However, the gloveman has forever been batting in the giant shadow of the Pakistan skipper and batting star Babar Azam.

Perhaps, that obscurity and low-profile nature has helped him do the job for Pakistan and rise when it matters the most.

Rizwan was one of the architects along with Babar when it came to the famous victory over India in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai where they chased down a target of 152 without losing a wicket.

On Tuesday, though, Rizwan did not have Babar for company and instead was accompanied by World Cup debutant and the talented Abdullah Shafique.

With his big-match experience and temperament, Rizwan was able to not just elevate his own game but guide Shafique during the course of the massive chase of 345 against Sri Lanka.

The deeply religious Rizwan was troubled by some serious cramps while he was batting on 83 and looking to give Dhananjaya de Silva a charge.

The humidity and toil of the match had taken a toll on his body and the batter was writhing in pain.

After receiving some treatment, he then composed himself to set up a record-breaking win for Pakistan that will hold them in good stead ahead of bigger battles.

The timing of Rizwan's knock made it all the more special for Pakistan as they were in some trouble at 37/2 having lost Babar and looking at a mountain to climb.

This was an innings that would be remembered as a career-defining one for Rizwan. And yes, there was 'sometimes cramps and sometimes acting' in this great knock.

