ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Gifts Jersey To Hyderabad Stadium's Ground Staff; WATCH

Babar Azam gifts jersey to Hyderabad Stadium's groundstaff. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam displayed a heartwarming gesture after their record-breaking win over Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The 28-year-old gifted a jersey to the ground staff in Hyderabad and clicked a picture with them as the video went viral.

Pakistan cricket team already got a rousing reception when they landed in Hyderabad and the star players were impressed by the same. Babar Azam and co. also received plenty of support during their two matches in Hyderabad, including a few section of fans chanting 'Pakistan jeetega'.

Babar Azam fails with the bat, but Pakistan register highest successful run-chase in 2023 World Cup:

Meanwhile, Pakistan made it two out of two in the 2023 World Cup as they gunned down a mammoth 344 against Sri Lanka at the venue. Pakistan's bowlers weren't at their best as Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed centuries at over a run-a-ball.

Their run-chase didn't start well either, losing Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam within the first 10 overs. However, the 176-run partnership between Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan brought them back into the contest. Both Shafique and Rizwan slammed hundreds, with the latter staying unbeaten at 131, putting on a spirited performance.

The 1992 World Champions will next face hosts India on October 14th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

