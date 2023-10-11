Clip Of 'Pakistan Jeetega' Chants During CWC 2023 Game Against Sri Lanka In Hyderabad Goes Viral, Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans; Watch

A social media post of 'Pakistan jeetega' chants went viral at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad during the match against Sri Lanka. The video clip of the same went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and it drew mixed reactions from the fans and some were delighted especially after Pakistan emerged victorious.
The Pakistan cricket team had already got a rousing welcome when they landed in Hyderabad for the showpiece event. The likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi acknowledged the same on their social media handles. Rizwan and Babar also individually acknowledged the love and support received for them in India despite contrasting expectations.
While Pakistan struggled in the bowling department, leaking 344 after centuries from Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama, they came to the party while batting despite losing two early wickets. After Sri Lanka set a steep 345 to win for the Men in Green, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq departed cheaply.
It was the 176-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique that helped the 1992 champions roar back into the contest. Shafique perished for 115 as Rizwan took the baton and romped Pakistan home. Rizwan added another 95 with Saud Shakeel, while Iftikhar Ahmed provided the finishing touches to the innings.
Here's how fans reacted to spectators in the stadium cheering for Pakistan:
