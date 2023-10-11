Clip Of 'Pakistan Jeetega' Chants During CWC 2023 Game Against Sri Lanka In Hyderabad Goes Viral, Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans; Watch

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A social media post of 'Pakistan jeetega' chants went viral at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad during the match against Sri Lanka. The video clip of the same went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and it drew mixed reactions from the fans and some were delighted especially after Pakistan emerged victorious.

The Pakistan cricket team had already got a rousing welcome when they landed in Hyderabad for the showpiece event. The likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi acknowledged the same on their social media handles. Rizwan and Babar also individually acknowledged the love and support received for them in India despite contrasting expectations.

While Pakistan struggled in the bowling department, leaking 344 after centuries from Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama, they came to the party while batting despite losing two early wickets. After Sri Lanka set a steep 345 to win for the Men in Green, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq departed cheaply.

It was the 176-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique that helped the 1992 champions roar back into the contest. Shafique perished for 115 as Rizwan took the baton and romped Pakistan home. Rizwan added another 95 with Saud Shakeel, while Iftikhar Ahmed provided the finishing touches to the innings.

Here's how fans reacted to spectators in the stadium cheering for Pakistan:

That a beauty of sports... plz don't menopulate this... humari fight k kya or bohaat say topic hain wahan mil jul k lar len gay🤣 — پاکستان ہماری جان🇵🇰 (@SariaSiddiqui) October 11, 2023

Neutral public come to watch whatever World Cup matches r there in Hyderabad and they cheer team that’s winning. They will not want to look sulking. That’s what it is — Scorp04 (@Scorp041) October 10, 2023

Potential terrorists — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) October 10, 2023

People on the internet are really different from the people in real life. Proud of these people for enjoying the tournament and supporting Pakistan. — Anas (@Anoss_06) October 10, 2023

Sanghi kyun ro rahe hain is post pe?

Paisa de ke match dekh rahe wo log,unka man jis bhi team ko support karein 🤷‍♂️ — Avishek Goyal (@AG_knocks) October 10, 2023

Jay shah ke baap ka hai ICC jo World cup ke liye os ne invite krna tha Pakistan ko 😂 — Hamza Tariq (@_HamzaPro) October 10, 2023

Don't You Think Then @JayShah Is Responsible For This?

He Could Have Had Closed Door Matches For Pakistan Games And Probably Going A Step Ahead Not Invited Pakistan Team For The #CricketWorldCup ? — Freedom Of Frustration (@Freedom1947_) October 10, 2023

Absolutely apt. Respect for crowd tonight. — Hina Safdar (@hinasafi) October 10, 2023

They are supporting neighbor, Pakistan is not playing against India. — Dasti (@AntiProudPaki) October 10, 2023

awesome sportsmanship from crowd ❤️ from 🇵🇰 — Muhammad Pervez (@mpervez111) October 11, 2023

Sports has no boundaries 😍 most fans on both sides are very good to each other this is so good to seee — Y@SiR (@YsoSersY) October 10, 2023

This will never happen in Pakistan. The country crowd supports other teams, that too with a history of conflict. — Kshitij Gaikar 🐥 (@kshitijgaikar) October 10, 2023

