Pakistan Flag Placed Above Indian Tricolour In Kerala's Lulu Mall? Netizens Outraged After Picture Goes Viral

A photograph purportedly taken at Kochi's Lulu Mall in Kerala has been circulating on social media platforms on Tuesday. The image displays a collection of national flags within the mall, coinciding with the ongoing cricket world cup in India.

However, in this display where most flags are relatively equal in size, a notably larger Pakistani flag is conspicuously positioned adjacent to the Indian Tricolour. This arrangement is a blatant violation of the Indian flag code, which stipulates that no flag should be positioned above the Indian national flag.

The image has garnered widespread attention and has been shared by multiple social media accounts, with many expressing their displeasure over this display.

The Free Press Journal has not independently verified the authenticity of the picture in question.

