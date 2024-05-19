'If He Were Here...': Swati Maliwal Remembers Manish Sisodia As She Hits Out At AAP's Protest March Towards BJP Headquarters

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal leaves the Tiz Hazari Court after recording her statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in connection with the alleged assault on her by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals aide Bibhav Kumar at the CM's residence, in New Delhi on Friday, May 17, 2024 | ANI

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal hit out at Aam Aadmit Party (AAP) over its planned protest towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Sunday. Maliwal said that there was a time when people took to the streets to seek justice for Nirbhaya, and now the people will be out on the streets to "save an accused".

Maliwal, who alleged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, of assaulting her the CM's residence on May 13, wrote a post on X expressing displeasure over AAP's protest.

"At one time, we all took to the streets to get justice for Nirbhaya. Today, 12 years later, we are out on the streets to save someone accused of making CCTV footage disappear and formatting a phone? I wish we had put in this much effort for Manish Sisodia ji. If he were here, maybe things wouldn’t have been so bad for me!" she said.

किसी दौर में हम सब निर्भया को इंसाफ़ दिलाने के लिए सड़क पर निकलते थे, आज 12 साल बाद सड़क पर निकले हैं ऐसे आरोपी को बचाने के लिए जिसने CCTV फुटेज ग़ायब किए और Phone format किया?



काश इतना ज़ोर मनीष सिसोदिया जी के लिए लगाया होता। वो यहाँ होते तो शायद मेरे साथ इतना बुरा नहीं होता! pic.twitter.com/kXAAMLgPcg — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 19, 2024

Kumar was arrested on May 18 in the alleged assault case and was sent to five days of police custody. Maliwal filed an FIR against him four days after the alleged attack. According to the Rajya Sabha MP, she was slapped seven to eight times by Kumar on May 13.

"I repeatedly told him that I am having my periods and that he should please let go of me as I am in unbearable pain. However, he attacked me with full force again and again," her FIR stated.