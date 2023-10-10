'Cheater Pakistan, They Again Pushed Boundary Line': Netizens Question Imam-ul-Haq's Catch To Dismiss Kusal Mendis

The Pakistan cricket team is under scrutiny once again after a controversial moment took place during their second match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

During the 29th over of Sri Lanka's innings, centurion Kusal Mendis hit a slower ball from Hasan Ali high up in the air while trying to score a maximum but ended up getting caught by Imam-ul-Haq at deep mid-wicket.

Imam's catch under scanner

Imam was very close to the boundary rope but managed to complete the catch inside the field of play. Mendis had to return back to the pavillion on 122 off 77 balls which including 14 fours and six maximums.

But netizens immediately noticed something was wrong with the catch, even though Imam took it cleanly to send back Mendis.

Cricket fans noticed that the boundary rope was behind the line where it was supposed to be. And Imam landed right on the line but didn't touch the rope as it was pushed back.

Pakistan accused of cheating again

Social media was immediately flooded with questions regarding the catch its authenticity, with some even accusing Pakistani players of pushing the boundary line back from its original position once again.

This is the second time the Pakistan team has come under the spotlight of netizens over the boundary line issue after their opening game against the Netherlands where the rope was seen at least a feet behind its original position.

What does the MCC law state?

In most international matches, the boundary is marked by means of a continuous white line, on top of which is a boundary cushion, usually a continuous poster of different sponsor ads.

According to the MCC’s Laws on Boundaries, if the solid object – the cushion in this case – that marks the boundary, is disturbed for any reason, then Clause 19.3.2 states, “The object shall be returned to its original position as soon as is practicable; if play is taking place, this shall be as soon as the ball is dead.”

