 PAK vs SL, CWC 2023: Mohd Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique Slam Hundreds In Pakistan's Record-Breaking Chase In Hyderabad
Led by centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique, Pakistan gunned down the target of 345 with 10 balls to spare to register the highest successful run chase in ODI World Cup history.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 10:47 PM IST
Mohammad Rziwan and Abdullah Shafique produced two outstanding knocks as Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in their second match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Led by centuries from Rizwan and Shafique, Pakistan gunned down the target of 345 with 10 balls to spare to register the highest successful run chase in ODI World Cup history, bettering Ireland's 329 vs England in the 2011 edition in India.

Rizwan battles through pain barrier

Rizwan, who was struggling with cramps after his half-century, remained unbeaten on 134 while Shafique scored 113 while Saud Shakeel (31) and Iftikhar Ahmed (22*) played the supporting acts for the Men in Green.

But it wasn't all easy going for Pakistan as they got off to a horror start after Dilshan Madushanka got rid of Imam-ul-Haq (12) and skipper Babar Azam (10) in the first powerplay.

The Rizwan and Shafique show in Hyderabad

Shafique and Rizwan then joined forces with the team's score at 37 for 2 and stitched a 176-run partnership for the third wicket which took Pakistan near the finish line before the opener got out to Matheesha Pathirana.

Rizwan continued batting despite his injury and made sure to get his team over the line, scoring a boundary in the 49th over to finish the match.

"Always a proud moment for me whenever you perform for your country. I am speechless at this moment. It was difficult. The thing was that after the bowling innings we went back and everyone was confident.

"Unluckily, they got Babar Azam early but we got good partnerships after that. It's a good track, was supporting to us," Rizwan said after being adjudged Player of the Match.

Sri Lankan centurions

The run-fest however, started in the first innings itself when Sri Lanka posted 344 for 9 on the board after electing to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Sri Lanka's innings also had two centurions in Kusal Mendis (122) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108), who helped the islanders reach a score which was above par at this venue but the still not enough to stop Pakistan's charge.

Hasan Ali grabbed a four-wicket haul for Pakistan while Haris Rauf contributed with a couple of scalps.

Pakistan climbed to second position on the points table with their second win from as many games while Sri Lanka dropped to 8th after consecutive losses in the tournament.

