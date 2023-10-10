'Get Him In The Movies': Simon Doull Faces Backlash From Fans For Laughing At Mohammad Rizwan's Injury; Watch

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull drew the ire of cricket fans on Tuesday for mocking Mohammad Rizwan's injury during the ICC World Cup 2023 clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

Rizwan started struggling with cramps and repeatedly went down on the ground after playing shots during his crucial knock in Pakistan's 345-run chase.

Doull, who was doing commentary on air at the time along with former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, started chuckling after looking at Rizwan hobbling and limping on the pitch after playing every shot.

"Get Rizwan in the movies," Doull was even heard saying on air.

Netizens on social media did not like the way Doull was making fun of Rizwan, even though the Kiwi later said that he's laughing out of great respect for the Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter.

Rizwan, Shafique keep Pakistan hopes alive

Rizwan meanwhile, became the second Pakistani batter after Abdullah Shafique to score a World Cup hundred in India. He is also the second wicketkeeper to hit a World Cup ton after Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Rizwan and Shafique were part of a 176-run partnership for the third wicket after Pakistan's disastrous start which saw opener Imam-ul-Haq (12) and skipper Babar Azam (10) return to the pavillion inside 8 overs with the team score reading 37 for 2.

The Men in Green recovered from that position to reach 213 for 3 before Matheesha Pathirana broke the stand with Shafique's wicket for 113. It was his maiden ODI century.

