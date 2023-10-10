CWC 2023: Kusal Mendis Taken To Hospital With Cramps After 122 vs Pakistan In Hyderabad

Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis was taken to a hospital after he suffered cramps following his breathtaking 122 against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup match here on Tuesday.

"Kusal Mendis was taken to the hospital after the player suffered cramps upon returning from the field after his brilliant knock in the ongoing game vs Pakistan," the Sri Lanka Cricket board said in a statement.

The 28-year-old slammed six sixes and 14 boundaries during his 77-ball knock, which was the fastest hundred by a Sri Lankan in World Cup history.

His effort alongwith Sadeera Samarawickrama's (108 off 89 balls) maiden ODI ton saw Sri Lanka post a massive 344 for nine in their 50 overs.

However, the innings seemed to have taken a toll on Mendis as he was replaced by Dushan Hemantha on the field with Samarawickrama doing the wicket-keeping job.

"Dushan Hemantha has replaced him on the field while Sadeera Samarawickrama will be donning the wicket-keeping gloves," the statement said.

Sri Lanka had lost their opening match by 102 runs against South Africa.

Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama slammed magnificent centuries at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to put Sri Lanka in the driver's seat at Uppal.

Mendis and Samarawickrama's 111-run stand saw Sri Lanka post a massive 344 for nine in their 50 overs. For Pakistan, Hasan Ali (4/71) claimed four wickets and Haris Rauf (2/64) snapped two but overall it was a poor outing for the bowling unit, especially Shaheen Afridi (1/66 in 9 overs) and Shadab Khan (1/55 in 8 overs).

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)