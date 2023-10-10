ICC World Cup 2023: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For India Vs Afghanistan Clash; Check Details

Representative Image | PTI

New Delhi: In anticipation of the highly anticipated ICC World Cup cricket match between India and Afghanistan, scheduled to take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and the safety of all attendees.

Diversion/Restriction: To manage the traffic effectively, there will be diversion and restriction on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg. Heavy vehicles and buses will not be permitted on the roads from Daryaganj to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road. Commuters are advised to avoid the following roads from 12 noon to 12 midnight on the day of the match, i.e., October 11, 2023:

Rajghat to JLN Marg

JLN Marg from R/A Kamla Market to Rajghat

Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate

Entry to the Stadium: For attendees' convenience, entry to the stadium will be organized as follows:

Gate Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7, situated on the Southern side of the Stadium, will be accessible from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Gate Nos. 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15, located on the Eastern side of the Stadium, will be accessible from JLN Marg, adjacent to the Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal.

Gate Nos. 16, 17, and 18 on the Western side of the Stadium can be accessed from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, near the Petrol Pump.

Parking: Limited parking facilities are available for labeled vehicles in the vicinity of the stadium. It is mandatory to display a car parking label on the windshield, with the vehicle number written on it. Vehicles without a valid parking label will not be permitted in the vicinity of the Stadium.

Car parking label holders are advised to approach the parking lots P1 and P4 via Ring Road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, or Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (U-turn at Delhi Gate is allowed). The entry to parking lots P1 and P4 shall be exclusively from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, near the Petrol Pump.

General Vehicle Restrictions: On the day of the match, no vehicles will be allowed to be parked on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road from Rajghat to LP Flyover, on both carriageways. Vehicles parked on these roads will be towed away and subjected to legal consequences.

Park and Ride Facility: For spectators and unlabeled vehicle owners, a Park and Ride facility is available. All spectators arriving in their vehicles can make use of this facility at the following Park & Ride sites:

Mata Sundari Parking

Shanti Van Parking

Under Velodrome Road

