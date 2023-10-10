ICC World Cup 2023: Player Battles To Watch Out For Ahead Of Team India's Clash Against Afghanistan

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023
Afghanistan Mujeeb ur Rahman got Rohit Sharma out cheaply in the 2019 World Cup game. With Mujeeb known for his expertise with the new ball and Rohit registering a duck against Australia, the Indian captain will be under pressure.
Mohammad Nabi got Virat Kohli on the only occasion he bowled to the right-hander. With Virat Kohli's struggles against finger spin, this could be quite an exciting contest.
Mohammad Nabi also got KL Rahul the only time he bowled to him. It will be interesting to see how an in-form KL Rahul handles Nabi.
Ravindra Jadeja has got Afghanistan's No. 3 Rahmat Shah twice on two occasions. This is also one battle to watch out for.
Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi struggled in the match against Bangladesh. An in-form Jasprit Bumrah, who has dismissed Shahidi once in ODIs, bowling to the opposing captain looms as a mouth-watering contest.
Team India won a low-scoring contest against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup, mainly due to Mohammed Shami's hat-trick.
Team India have also made a winning start to their 2023 World Cup campaign, beating Australia by 6 wickets in Chennai.
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli stitched a 165-run stand to put India in driver's seat after they slipped to 2-3 in pursuit of 200.
By contrast, Afghanistan lost to Bangladesh by 6 wickets as they were skittled for 156 in Dharamshala.
