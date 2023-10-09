ICC World Cup 2023: Indian-Origin Players Featuring For Other Teams

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 09, 2023

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj was born in Durban, Natal, but his forefathers belong to Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra was born in Wellington, but his father's hometown is Bengaluru.

New Zealand leggie Ish Sodhi was born in Ludhiana, Punjab and started playing domestic cricket in the Trans-Tasman nation in the 2012-13 season.

Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh was born in Jalandar, Punjab and made his T20I debut for the European nation in 2019.

Netherlands batter Teja Nidamanuru was born in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh and started playing for them in May 2022.

Australian spinner Tanveer Sangha, who is in the reserves, was born in Sydney. However, his father belongs to Rahimpur, a village near Jalandar, making his roots from India.

Rachin Ravindra notably shone with an unbeaten 123* against England in Ahmedabad to propel New Zealand to a nine-wicket win.

