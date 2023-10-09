ICC World Cup 2023: Indian-Origin Players Featuring For Other Teams

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 09, 2023
South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj was born in Durban, Natal, but his forefathers belong to Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
(Credits: Twitter)
New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra was born in Wellington, but his father's hometown is Bengaluru.
(Credits: Twitter)
New Zealand leggie Ish Sodhi was born in Ludhiana, Punjab and started playing domestic cricket in the Trans-Tasman nation in the 2012-13 season.
(Credits: Twitter)
Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh was born in Jalandar, Punjab and made his T20I debut for the European nation in 2019.
(Credits: Twitter)
Netherlands batter Teja Nidamanuru was born in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh and started playing for them in May 2022.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australian spinner Tanveer Sangha, who is in the reserves, was born in Sydney. However, his father belongs to Rahimpur, a village near Jalandar, making his roots from India.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rachin Ravindra notably shone with an unbeaten 123* against England in Ahmedabad to propel New Zealand to a nine-wicket win.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!