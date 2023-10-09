ICC World Cup 2023: Records Achieved By Virat Kohli As Team India Open Campaign By Beating Australia

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 09, 2023
Virat Kohli's 85 against Australia raised his 50 plus scores to 113, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 112 for most in ODIs.
Virat Kohli also registered his 9th 50 plus score in World Cup, the joint second-most along with Rohit Sharma by an Indian in World Cups
With 2785 runs, Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter for India in ICC events.
With 5517 runs, Virat Kohli has the most runs in successful run-chases in ODI cricket.
Virat Kohli is also the fastest to 13000 ODI runs as non-opener.
With 15 catches in 50-over World Cups, Virat Kohli has the most, going past Anil Kumble's 14.
Josh Hazlewood struck twice in his 1 over to reduce India to 2-3 after Australia make 199.
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli shared a partnership of 165 as India romped home with six wickets to spare.
KL Rahul received the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 97 off 115 deliveries to lead the Men in Blue to a six-wicket win.
