PAK vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023, Live: Hassan Ali Strikes In His 1st Over As Sri Lanka Lose Kusal Perera, Score: 6-1 After 2 Overs

Babar Azam and Dasun Shanaka will lead their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)

Hassan Ali has struck for Pakistan as Kusal Perera nicks one to the keeper

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

The massive news from Pakistan's camp is Fakhar Zaman has been dropped

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and has opted to bat first

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be boosted by the return of Maheesh Theekshana, bolstering their spin-bowling unit

Focus will be on Pakistan's top-order after finding themselves in the pavilion within 10 overs against the Netherlands

Pakistan have a massive upper hand over Sri Lanka in World Cups, having won 7 out of 8 games

Entertainment guaranteed as the Green Shirts face their favourite nemesis in the World cups, Sri Lanka!



Will the Lankans find their first win against Pakistan?



By contrast, Sri Lanka tried their best to topple South Africa's lofty 428-run target, but fell 102 short in their opening game

After a patchy build-up leading up to the tournament, Pakistan got some breathing space with an 81-run win over the Netherlands