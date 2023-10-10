 PAK vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023, Live: Hassan Ali Strikes In His 1st Over As Sri Lanka Lose Kusal Perera, Score: 6-1 After 2 Overs
Live Updates

PAK vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023, Live: Hassan Ali Strikes In His 1st Over As Sri Lanka Lose Kusal Perera, Score: 6-1 After 2 Overs

ICC World Cup 2023: Live updates of the ICC World Cup 2023 game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Babar Azam and Dasun Shanaka will lead their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)
10 October 2023 02:25 PM IST

Hassan Ali has struck for Pakistan as Kusal Perera nicks one to the keeper

10 October 2023 01:57 PM IST
Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

The massive news from Pakistan's camp is Fakhar Zaman has been dropped

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and has opted to bat first

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be boosted by the return of Maheesh Theekshana, bolstering their spin-bowling unit

Focus will be on Pakistan's top-order after finding themselves in the pavilion within 10 overs against the Netherlands

Pakistan have a massive upper hand over Sri Lanka in World Cups, having won 7 out of 8 games

By contrast, Sri Lanka tried their best to topple South Africa's lofty 428-run target, but fell 102 short in their opening game

After a patchy build-up leading up to the tournament, Pakistan got some breathing space with an 81-run win over the Netherlands

Tighten your seatbelts, folks! Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog of the 8th match of ICC World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

