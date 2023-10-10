PAK vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023, Live: Hassan Ali Strikes In His 1st Over As Sri Lanka Lose Kusal Perera, Score: 6-1 After 2 Overs

10 October 2023 02:25 PM IST
Hassan Ali has struck for Pakistan as Kusal Perera nicks one to the keeper
Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
The massive news from Pakistan's camp is Fakhar Zaman has been dropped
Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and has opted to bat first
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be boosted by the return of Maheesh Theekshana, bolstering their spin-bowling unit
Focus will be on Pakistan's top-order after finding themselves in the pavilion within 10 overs against the Netherlands
Pakistan have a massive upper hand over Sri Lanka in World Cups, having won 7 out of 8 games
By contrast, Sri Lanka tried their best to topple South Africa's lofty 428-run target, but fell 102 short in their opening game
After a patchy build-up leading up to the tournament, Pakistan got some breathing space with an 81-run win over the Netherlands
Tighten your seatbelts, folks! Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog of the 8th match of ICC World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
