Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi At Official Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi | X/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence on Tuesday. Wang Yi reportedly updated PM Modi on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit agenda and the latest developments in China-India ties.

"Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity," PM Modi shared on X.

Wang Yi will leave India early on Wednesday morning. He is on a two-day visit, from 18 to 19 August, at the invitation of National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

The Special Representatives’ talks between India and China have been described as positive by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during his meeting with Wang Yi. Wang and Doval are the special representatives of the two Asian countries who lead talks related to the question of the border

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also said that efforts by both countries on multiple fronts were moving in the right direction, according to India Today.

PM Modi will leave for China to attend the SCO summit to be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. This will be PM Modi’s first trip to China since 2018.

Wang Yi To Visit Pakistan

Wang Yi is scheduled to meet Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on August 21.

"On the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, H.E. Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and Foreign Minister, H.E. Mr. Wang Yi is visiting Islamabad for co-chairing the 6th Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue on August 21, 2025," Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The visit is part of the regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China to further deepen their 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership', reaffirm support on the issues of respective core interests, enhance economic and trade cooperation, and reaffirm their joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability," the statement read.