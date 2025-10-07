 Odisha: Senior BJP Leader & Lawyer Pitabas Panda Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Men In Berhampur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha: Senior BJP Leader & Lawyer Pitabas Panda Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Men In Berhampur

Odisha: Senior BJP Leader & Lawyer Pitabas Panda Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Men In Berhampur

The attack took place late Monday evening when Panda was returning home, located at Baikunthanagar under Vaidyanathpur police station area in Berhampur, at around 10 p.m. after attending some programmes. Two bike-borne miscreants waiting for the victim near his residence approached him and fired two rounds from close range before fleeing the scene.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Senior lawyer and BJP leader Pitabas Panda | X @umaballav

Bhubaneswar: Senior lawyer and BJP leader Pitabas Panda was shot dead by unknown bike-borne assailants near his residence in Berhampur city of Odisha's Ganjam district.

About The Attack

The attack took place late Monday evening when Panda was returning home, located at Baikunthanagar under Vaidyanathpur police station area in Berhampur, at around 10 p.m. after attending some programmes.

Two bike-borne miscreants waiting for the victim near his residence approached him and fired two rounds from close range before fleeing the scene.

FPJ Shorts
FICCI FRAMES 2025: 'Sir Aap Oranges Kaise Khate Ho?', Akshay Kumar Jokingly Asks Devendra Fadnavis; Here's What Maha CM Replied
FICCI FRAMES 2025: 'Sir Aap Oranges Kaise Khate Ho?', Akshay Kumar Jokingly Asks Devendra Fadnavis; Here's What Maha CM Replied
Mittal Sections IPO Opens Amid Expansion Plans, Investors Eye Fresh Issue Worth ₹53 Crore
Mittal Sections IPO Opens Amid Expansion Plans, Investors Eye Fresh Issue Worth ₹53 Crore
RBI Likely To Introduce One More Rate Cut As Inflation Expectations Soften, GST Reforms & Festive Season Spending Will Drive Economic Growth
RBI Likely To Introduce One More Rate Cut As Inflation Expectations Soften, GST Reforms & Festive Season Spending Will Drive Economic Growth
Palghar: 2 Final-Year Students Die In Suspected Suicide After Jumping From 18th Floor Of Under-Construction Building In Virar
Palghar: 2 Final-Year Students Die In Suspected Suicide After Jumping From 18th Floor Of Under-Construction Building In Virar

The senior lawyer sustained grievous bullet wounds in his chest. Some locals immediately rushed the critically injured lawyer to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Read Also
Street Dog Interrupts Rabies Awareness Play In Kerala, Bites Actor In Confusion After Sound Effects...
article-image

A pall of gloom descended in the area as the news about the death of Panda shocked the locals.

Panda, a noted lawyer, was active in politics and joined the ruling BJP before the general elections in 2024. He proved himself as a prominent leader of the BJP in Berhampur during a short span of time.

He was also a member of the State Bar Council. Earlier, Panda was a member of the Congress party before joining the BJP.

Local sources claimed that Panda was very vocal against corruption in various welfare and development schemes during the previous government.

Read Also
'Ready To Face Jail': Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI BR Gavai Shows No Remorse, Says He 'Acted Under...
article-image

Following the incident, several lawyers of the Berhampur Bar Council and BJP workers immediately reached the hospital.

State Commerce and Transport Department Minister Bihbhu Bhushan Jena and Berhampur MLA K. Anil Kumar visited the MKCG hospital.

The reason behind the murder of Panda is still shrouded in mystery. Upon being informed, Senior police officials, including South Range IG Niti Shekhar, reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, the All Odisha Lawyers Association has appealed to all lawyers across the state to abstain from court work on October 8.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arvind Kejriwal Allotted Type-VII Bungalow In Delhi's Lodhi Estate, Almost A Year After Resigning As...

Arvind Kejriwal Allotted Type-VII Bungalow In Delhi's Lodhi Estate, Almost A Year After Resigning As...

Odisha: Senior BJP Leader & Lawyer Pitabas Panda Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Men In Berhampur

Odisha: Senior BJP Leader & Lawyer Pitabas Panda Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Men In Berhampur

'Countless Blessings': PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Government; Shares Throwback Photo Of First...

'Countless Blessings': PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Government; Shares Throwback Photo Of First...

Street Dog Interrupts Rabies Awareness Play In Kerala, Bites Actor In Confusion After Sound Effects...

Street Dog Interrupts Rabies Awareness Play In Kerala, Bites Actor In Confusion After Sound Effects...

'Ready To Face Jail': Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI BR Gavai Shows No Remorse, Says He 'Acted Under...

'Ready To Face Jail': Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI BR Gavai Shows No Remorse, Says He 'Acted Under...