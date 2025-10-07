'Countless Blessings': PM Modi Marks 25 Years As Head Of Government; Shares Throwback Photo Of First Oath Ceremony As Gujarat CM | X/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, October 7, reflected on completing 25 years as the head of a government, sharing a throwback picture of his 2001 swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he expressed gratitude to the people of India for their continued support throughout his public service journey.

From Gujarat to New Delhi

In his post, Modi wrote, “On this day in 2001, I took oath as Gujarat’s Chief Minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government." He described his tenure as one dedicated to improving lives and advancing the nation’s progress.

Alongside the message, he shared two photographs: one from his swearing-in as Gujarat’s Chief Minister in 2001 and another from his oath-taking ceremony as Prime Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi served as Gujarat’s CM from October 2001 to May 2014 before assuming office as India’s Prime Minister.

During his tenure in Gujarat, he introduced several key initiatives, including the creation of a dedicated Climate Change Department to promote sustainable solutions. The department’s framework later informed India’s participation in the 2015 COP21 Summit in Paris, where Modi played a central role in global climate discussions.

PM Modi's early years

Born in Gujarat, Modi reportedly completed his MA in political science from Gujarat University. He grew up in a modest family belonging to the ‘other backward class’ community. His early experiences, shaped by financial hardship and exposure to everyday struggles, motivated him to serve the public.

In his youth, he worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), engaging in grassroots community initiatives before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As Gujarat’s CM, he focused on rebuilding the state after the 2001 earthquake, introducing measures to manage floods and droughts, and launching evening courts to make justice more accessible.

Over the years, Modi’s journey from a small-town leader to the Prime Minister has been marked by what he described as “countless blessings” from the people of India.